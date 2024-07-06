Advertisement
Top 25 Illini for 2024: No's 16-20

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
As the calendar flips to July, the college football season creeps closer and closer. Illinois is set to open training camp for the 2024 season the week of July 29.

Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Orange and Blue News kicks off our preseason Illini coverage with a breakdown of the our top 25 Illinois players for 2024. Next up we rank No's 16-20.

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Kenenna Odeluga (39) rushes the passer during the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Kenenna Odeluga (39) rushes the passer during the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MORE: Illinois football preseason coverage | Post spring depth chart | Ranking the transfers

TOP 25 ILLINI: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5

