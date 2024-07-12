The college football season creeps closer and closer, with Illinois set to open training camp for the 2024 season in just over two weeks.

Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Orange and Blue News kicks off our preseason Illini coverage with a breakdown of the our top 25 Illinois players for 2024. Next up we rank No's 6-10.