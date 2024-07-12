Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Top 25 Illini for 2024: No's 6-10

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The college football season creeps closer and closer, with Illinois set to open training camp for the 2024 season in just over two weeks.

Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Orange and Blue News kicks off our preseason Illini coverage with a breakdown of the our top 25 Illinois players for 2024. Next up we rank No's 6-10.

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) lines up on defense during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) lines up on defense during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

*****

MORE: Illinois football preseason coverage

TOP 25 ILLINI: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement