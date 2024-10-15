Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup

Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses the performance of the Illini offensive line against Purdue, the challenge of matching up against a talented Michigan defensive front, and more.
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses the performance of the Illini offensive line against Purdue, the challenge of matching up against a talented Michigan defensive front, and more.
Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.
Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue.