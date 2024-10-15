Advertisement
Published Oct 15, 2024
Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses the performance of the Illini offensive line against Purdue, the challenge of matching up against a talented Michigan defensive front, and more.

