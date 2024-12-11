Full 2025 Illinois football schedule released

The Illinois football team's 2025 Big Ten schedule was announced Wednesday by the conference office. The 2025 schedule marks the second season with 18 teams and no divisional format.

"I think that schedule and the way it lays out is going to get a lot of people excited," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. We have Ohio State and USC coming here next year. I think that's a really big thing".

Illinois has set Homecoming for Sept. 27 against USC and Dads Day/Foundation Weekend for Nov. 1 against Rutgers. The Illini face Ohio State for the first time since the 2017 season.

The 2025 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship.

All games and dates are subject to change. The Big Ten Conference and its television partners will announce Friday games at a later date.