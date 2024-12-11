Portal: Illinois sophomore wide receiver Kenari Wilcher will transfer

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
No. 21 Illinois is headed to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl to face No. 12 South Carolina on New Years Eve.
Notes from the Illini's 70-66 loss at Northwestern on Friday night in Evanston.
Illinois came up short on Friday night in Evanston, falling 7-66 in overtime to Northwestern.
