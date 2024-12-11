Illini freshman Kasparas Jakucionis emerging as potential NBA lottery pick

The Illini are hosting one of their top recruiting targets this week in top 15 small forward Alex Constanza.
Outgoing Illinois transfers and targets in the portal as the transfer window opens on Monday.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.
No. 21 Illinois is headed to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl to face No. 12 South Carolina on New Years Eve.
