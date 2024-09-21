Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielma post game vs. Nebraska
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Illinois coach Bret Bielema post game following the 31-24 overtime win over No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night in Lincoln.

