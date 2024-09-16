Film Room: Illini tight end commit Grant Smith

in other news
Recap: Illinois improves to 3-0 with win over Central Michigan
Illinois ran its record to 3-0 with a 30-9 win over Central Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium
Watch: Bret Bielema post-game press conference vs. CMU
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Central Michigan.
Illini offer three-star lineman Landen Von Seggern
Illinois is the latest offer for three-star offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern from Omaha (NE) Millard South.
Friday Forecast: Illinois vs. CMU preview and prediction
Illinois hosts Central Michigan for Homecoming. Preview, players to watch, and a prediction.
Win over Kansas raised the bar on Illini football season
The ceiling now looks higher for Illinois football after its win last week over a top 25 opponent.
