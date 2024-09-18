Commit: Three-star wing Keaton Wagler to Illinois

in other news
PFF: What we learned from Illini win over Central Michigan
Top Illinois performers against Central Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Illinois ranked No. 24 in AP Poll
The Illinois football program is back in the top 25, coming in at #24 in Sunday's AP Top 25.
Three-star wing Keaton Wagler nearing decision following Illini visit
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest discusses his official visit to Illinois.
Notebook: Receiver duo, defense brings pressure, and more
Notes from the Illinois win over Central Michigan, including an emerging pair of playmaking wide receivers.
Recap: Illinois improves to 3-0 with win over Central Michigan
Illinois ran its record to 3-0 with a 30-9 win over Central Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium
in other news
PFF: What we learned from Illini win over Central Michigan
Top Illinois performers against Central Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Illinois ranked No. 24 in AP Poll
The Illinois football program is back in the top 25, coming in at #24 in Sunday's AP Top 25.
Three-star wing Keaton Wagler nearing decision following Illini visit
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest discusses his official visit to Illinois.