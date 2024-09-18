Aaron Henry coaching with a heavy heart after the loss of his sister

Meanwhile, Illinois is undefeated after three games for the first time since 2011, the final season under coach Ron Zook. Reaching the rankings has been a difficult task for the Illini over the decades. Staying there has been that much more troublesome.

The Illini carry the No. 24 ranking into their Big Ten Conference opener at No. 22 Nebraska in a contest pitting teams trying to climb the ladder in this bloated league. Nebraska, the once powerful program decades removed from national relevance, is apparently gaining traction with second-year coach Matt Rhule, who already overhauled Temple and Baylor before a stint in the NFL.

CHAMPAIGN – This is a point where the Illini have played their way into big game status, even if this is a showdown relegated to Friday Nigh Lights and a time traditionally reserved for prep football.

But with quarterback Luke Altmyer and the defense holding two of its first three opponents out of the end zone, the Illini are ready for a game that truly tests their strength after wins over three teams with losing records heading into week four.





Then, life happens.





And, so does death.





Through all the challenges of working as a major college coach trying to make a name for himself as a defensive coordinator, Aaron Henry’s latest challenge is handling the sudden death of his sister, Ashley Lee. She died early last week unexpectedly, leaving four children and her grieving brother.





“It kind of hits you, but it doesn’t really hit you,’’ Henry said. “Even her passing on Tuesday, there were moments the day before the game, there were moments right before kickoff that it was still a shocker. I had a moment (Sunday). It’s like piece by piece, I’m finding myself in these moments to where I can’t believe this happened.’’





It’s impossible for Henry to tackle the emotion like it’s a Central Michigan running back coming through the line. He’s got these visions of his sister, the close relationship with her and, unfortunately, the guilt of being unable to protect here from the end.





This is the human side of the massive operations known as Big Ten football. It’s the emotion from a normally outgoing young coach who was wiping away tears in front of a collection of media.





“The hardest part for me, as her brother, her older brother, is you weren’t there,’’ Henry said. “That’s the hard part. I just hope she knew she was loved when she did pass.’’





He can remember those days in south Florida, a young boy who often was scared and made his way to his sister’s room for that sense of togetherness, looking for that safe place in his grandmother’s house where Henry was raised. There was love in that home, plenty of it, and then there was also the love of a brother and sister.





“I used to get scared all the time as a kid, and I would go into her bedroom,’’ Henry said. “She would comfort me. There’s a lot of peace in regards to her being gone because she was such a caretaker.





“It was difficult. It’s still been difficult. I’m still having moments. I just hope that she knew she was loved.





“I’m relatively at peace knowing she did believe in Jesus.’’





Despite finding himself in game week, Henry needed a moment. Coach Bret Bielema, who recruited Henry from that house to Wisconsin, had empathy for Henry. Bielema had lost a sister at a young age. As the boss and a friend, Bielema helped Henry through those hardest of moments, dealing with the raw emotion of losing a loved one while attempting to piece together the necessary obligations of a work week that can’t be put on hold.





“Our defense was resilient,’’ Bielema said following the win over Central Michigan. “I give a special shout out to Aaron Henry. He lost his sister in the middle of the week. Then to have him persevere, and our defensive staff took over and did a lot of things for him while he was away from it a little bit.





“To go three games into it right now and have as few points we have (allowed) speaks volumes about some of the stuff we’re doing.’’





Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison took over while Henry momentarily grieved. Henry’s father made a quick trip to Champaign to visit his son, and the Illini athletic administration rallied around Henry.





It was a team effort.





Jamison and the defensive staff “took over and did a phenomenal job,’’ Henry said. “The influx of texts and phone calls I got from our players, the amount of love they showed when I walk in here to get ready for practice, it was obviously difficult.





“It’s just really, really, really tough.’’





It’s a crazy week, and emotions will ebb and flow.





Henry will coach the Illini all week, attempt to help the Illini score the upset against the Huskers in Lincoln on Friday, then head immediately to Florida for Lee’s funeral Saturday. His father will leave Champaign for Florida when Henry gets on the team charter heading west.





“I really feel bad for my nieces and nephews,’’ Henry said. “Any time you’ve got young babies who have to go through something like that, to lose their mother, is obviously very challenging.





“I’ve got a great support system here. My dad is actually here. He wasn’t going to come, but I needed him.’’





Henry’s trying to stay in the moment, just like Bruce Weber in 2005, when he lost his mother during the Big Ten Tournament. Watching Weber stand there during the national anthem the following day, coaching his team while trying to hold back the tears, it makes all the games, the notoriety and the money less important.





These are people trying to get through life. That’s the challenge for Henry, who is dealing with life and death just when the next big game hits.