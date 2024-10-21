Advertisement

No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7

No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7

Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over Michigan.

 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan

Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan

Illinois hosts Michigan on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star Alex Graham headlines Illini gameday visitor

Recruiting Roundup: Four-star Alex Graham headlines Illini gameday visitor

Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Michigan, including four-star safety Alex Graham.

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

The Illinois wide receiver corps is coming into its down with the No. 24 Wolverines visiting on Saturday.

 • John Supinie
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois for its game against Purdue on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 21, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Oregon
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois coach Bret Bielema held his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

