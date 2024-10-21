Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit

in other news
Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best
The Illinois wide receiver corps is coming into its down with the No. 24 Wolverines visiting on Saturday.
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois for its game against Purdue on Saturday.
Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day
Illinois freshman Tomislav Ivisic on Illini basketball media day. Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia.
Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois
2026 big man Sheek Pearson from St. Louis John Burroughs visited Illinois over the weekend.
Four-star Colorado commit Alex Graham from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech was in Champaign over the weekend for an official visit to Illinois, including a trip to Memorial stadium to watch the Illini knock off Michigan.
The Rival150 defensive backs talks about his experience at Illinois and where the Illini stand in his recruitment in this update from Orange and Blue News.
