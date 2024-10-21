Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit

Advertisement

in other news

Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

The Illinois wide receiver corps is coming into its down with the No. 24 Wolverines visiting on Saturday.

Premium content
 • John Supinie
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois for its game against Purdue on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day

Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day

Illinois freshman Tomislav Ivisic on Illini basketball media day.  Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup

Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup

Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

2026 big man Sheek Pearson from St. Louis John Burroughs visited Illinois over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best

The Illinois wide receiver corps is coming into its down with the No. 24 Wolverines visiting on Saturday.

Premium content
 • John Supinie
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois for its game against Purdue on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day

Watch: Tomislav Ivisic on Illini media day

Illinois freshman Tomislav Ivisic on Illini basketball media day.  Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Four-star Colorado commit Alex Graham from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech was in Champaign over the weekend for an official visit to Illinois, including a trip to Memorial stadium to watch the Illini knock off Michigan.

The Rival150 defensive backs talks about his experience at Illinois and where the Illini stand in his recruitment in this update from Orange and Blue News.

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS