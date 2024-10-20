Illini rise to #20 in AP poll setting up showdown with top-ranked Ducks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —Illinois is ranked #20 in this week's AP Top 25 and #21 in the Coaches Poll following its 21-7 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is off to a 6-1 start for the second time in Bret Bielema'a four seasons at Illinois (2022, 2024). The Fighting Illini are 6-1 with three AP Top 25 wins for the third time in program history (1983, 1990, 2024).

Illinois has been ranked for six consecutive weeks. The six AP Poll appearances are Illinois' most since the 2007 Fighting Illini were also ranked for six weeks.

The Illini are set up for a showdown at #1 Oregon. The Ducks assumed the top spot in the poll after previous #1 Texas lost to Georgia.. Illinois and Oregon kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

The last time Illinois faced the #1-ranked team in the nation, quarterback Juice Williams and the Illini shocked top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus on 28-21 on November 3, 2007.

Illinois is is 3-12 all-time against the No. 1-ranked team. Before beating Ohio State, the last Illini win over a #1-ranked opponent was a 29013 win over Michigan State in 1956.