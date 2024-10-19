Advertisement

Watch: Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller discusses Michigan matchup

Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller spoke to the media on Tuesday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

2026 big man Sheek Pearson from St. Louis John Burroughs visited Illinois over the weekend.

 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

News and notes from the weekly Illinois football press conference.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference

Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. The Illini host Michigan on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini wings.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 19, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Michigan
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media after the 21-7 win over Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

