Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

2026 big man Sheek Pearson from St. Louis John Burroughs visited Illinois over the weekend.

 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

News and notes from the weekly Illinois football press conference.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference

Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference

Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. The Illini host Michigan on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini wings.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini forward Carey Booth on media day

Watch: Illini forward Carey Booth on media day

Forward Carey Booth on Illini media day.  Booth is a 6-foot-10 transfer from Notre Dame.

 • Nick Kane

Published Oct 18, 2024
Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
