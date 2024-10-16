Advertisement
in other news
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from the weekly Illinois football press conference.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. The Illini host Michigan on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings
Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini wings.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini forward Carey Booth on media day
Forward Carey Booth on Illini media day. Booth is a 6-foot-10 transfer from Notre Dame.
• Nick Kane
PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue
Top Illinois performers against Purdue according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
• Doug Bucshon
in other news
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from the weekly Illinois football press conference.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. The Illini host Michigan on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings
Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini wings.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
- S
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS