Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue

Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue

Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday. 

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini ranked No. 23 in AP poll

Illini ranked No. 23 in AP poll

Illinois checks in at No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini roster preview: Guards

Illini roster preview: Guards

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini guards.

 • Doug Bucshon
Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Illinois offered 2026 center Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep.

 • Doug Bucshon
Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 11, 2024
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.

