Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
Illini ranked No. 23 in AP poll
Illinois checks in at No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer
Illinois offered 2026 center Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep.
Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover
Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
