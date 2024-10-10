Advertisement

in other news

Illini roster preview: Guards

Illini roster preview: Guards

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini guards.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Illinois offered 2026 center Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day

Watch: Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Thursday.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Big Ten Media Day - Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers

Watch: Big Ten Media Day - Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers

Illinois players Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Thursday.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

Illini roster preview: Guards

Illini roster preview: Guards

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini guards.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Prep school big man Arafan Diane adds Illini offer

Illinois offered 2026 center Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS