Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover
Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Thursday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Big Ten Media Day - Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers
Illinois players Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Thursday.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star forward Jaidyn Coon
Three-star forward Jaidyn Coon from Storm Lake (IA) added an offer from Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema bye week press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Wednesday via Zoom.
• Doug Bucshon
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
