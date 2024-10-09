Advertisement

Media Day: Expectations high for Illinois despite roster turnover

Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago on Thursday.  

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Big Ten Media Day - Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers

Illinois players Kylan Boswell and Ty Rodgers at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Thursday.  

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini offer three-star forward Jaidyn Coon

Illini offer three-star forward Jaidyn Coon

Three-star forward Jaidyn Coon from Storm Lake (IA) added an offer from Illinois.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema bye week press conference

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Wednesday via Zoom. 

 • Doug Bucshon

Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
