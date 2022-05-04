 Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting transfer portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 17:59:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Transfer Tracker: Illini are being patient in the Portal

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and start getting the inside scoop on Fighting Illinois basketball and football recruiting. Click on the promo below to get started.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Top two big men in the Portal | Why Malachi Smith makes sense for Illinois | Why Tyrese Hunter makes sense for Illinois

RELATED: Underwood builds Illini roster around long, versatile wings | Underwood, Illini cultivating new leaders amid roster turnover

Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}