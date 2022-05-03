Underwood, Illini cultivating new leaders amid roster turnover

Roster turnover has become an annual occurrence in college basketball. Illinois, like nearly every other program in the country, has been effected by the transfer portal. Brandin Podziemski, Andre Curbelo, Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk have all entered the portal over the past few weeks. Subtract further the expected loss of seniors and graduate students and All-American center Kofi Cockburn to the NBA Draft, and there are currently ten scholarship players on the Fighting Illini basketball roster as we head into the summer, and five are newcomers. “We’re in a completely new era of what teams look like and how you build them,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “We’re in a time of expecting 6, 7,8 (new scholarships) every year. We’re going to continue to see the portal. We’re going to see NIL used as a tool.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Also gone are fifth year senior starters Trent Frazier, Alphonso Plummer, and Da’Monte Williams. This will be a entirely team in 2022-23, but Underwood wants to keep the winning culture that he’s been building alive. Two veteran players still have decisions to make. Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have both declared for the NBA Draft but could decide to return to Illinois for another season if they decide to withdraw from the NBA Draft by June 1. With all the roster turnover, Underwood is now looking to a group of players to take over the leadership role – one that has had consistent voices leading the locker room for most of the last three seasons. Underwood is directing his gaze at rising juniors Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb and sophomores-to-be Luke Goode and RJ Melendez. “We need a leader, a good player, a guy that has started,” Underwood said. “These guys are in positions, as I call it, to move up the scouting report and have things that change for them. You have to be prepared for that.” Hawkins was rumored to have flirted with transferring, but he experienced a late-season surge in his play when he averaged 22.9 minutes, 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds with four starts in the Illini’s final 10 games. With the deadline to enter the portal come and gone, Hawkins seems bought in now, and he can see himself taking on a leadership role and providing guidance to the newcomers. “I’m going to have to show them the way around this program the way that was shown to me,” Hawkins said. “I’m going to have to lead everybody and just show them what this program is about.” From the time Hawkins arrived on campus, Underwood has pushed him hard. The Illini coach obviously sees great potential in the 6-foot-10 forward and has taken a tough-love approach to pulling it out of him. Underwood believes that Hawkins has the potential to be an NBA player and has challenged him publicly on multiple occasions. In the final months of the season, Hawkins responded and has seemed to turn the corner. Now he’s being challenged to take on a greater role. “We have a group of freshmen that are coming in here,” Underwood said. “They need guidance – somebody to show them how to do it. He’s a veteran, been around. We’ll be counting on him.”



Hawkins is the only regular starter returning for the Illini, so it’s a natural transition to a leadership role. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. brings college experience in a winning program, but not with Illinois. In the revolving door of players, others will need to step up. Lieb was a long-term project from the outset, and he’s yet to crack the lineup. He has played less than 40 total minutes over the course of his two seasons in an Illinois uniform. While Lieb hasn’t yet been a significant contributor, he is from the state and he grew up dreaming of wearing an Illinois uniform. He’s preparing for not only a larger role on the court as a junior, but in the locker room as well. “We want to be leaders on this team,” Lieb said. “Especially guys my age. We’re going to be the oldest, most experienced group. I’m sure we’ll get some transfers in that might be a little bit older, but we got four freshmen coming in, transfers that are coming in. But we’ve been around for two-plus years. We’re technically veterans on this team now, upperclassmen. I think that will be huge – stepping into that role.” Goode may be the returning player with the most natural leadership qualities. He’s outspoken, confident, and a student of the game. He wasn’t afraid to speak up, even when he was a true freshman on an older team that started four seniors at times. Underwood said Goode’s growth on the court over the last year gave him the confidence he needs to take on a bigger role as a team leader. At Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a team captain on both the football and basketball team. “It’s natural for Luke,” Underwood said. “He can tell you that he was a quarterback. He has instincts, feel. He tried to do that this year. Feeling his way through that is hard for a freshman. He has had a phenomenal spring. He’s got an innate ability to draw people towards him. He’s not afraid to talk a little trash, get into somebody. He knows right from wrong. I think he will be an incredible asset to our locker room.” He'll play a bigger role on the court as well. Underwood said Goode has had a great spring thus far, adding strength in the weight room and improving his ball skills. His versatility should allow him to play and guard multiple positions, and he’s one of the better long-range shooters on the team. As his game improves and his confidence grows, Goode said he’s ready to take a more active role off the court. “I feel like this year I’ll really get to use my leadership skills,” Goode said. “That’s something last year I didn’t get to do just in my limited minutes. I’m excited. Growing up in high school, I liked to be the voice of the locker room and to be the leader, so this year I’m really excited to do that.” In contrast to Goode, Melendez has a quieter confidence. He mostly let his play do the talking, showing flashes of a future standout. Melendez played in 22 games and averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while making 9-of-15 three-point attempts. His slashing ability and above-the-rim finishes gave the Illini a boost late in the season. His maturity and professional approach should rub off on the newcomers. He does want to become more vocal, though, and challenge teammates to increase their work ethic. “Be a great leader,” Melendez said of how he can improve. “Involve the freshmen in everything and that role as a leader with Coleman, Luke and the other guys that are going to be here next year.”