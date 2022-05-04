 OrangeandBlueNews - Underwood builds Illini roster around long, versatile wings
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 11:47:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Underwood builds Illini roster around long, versatile wings

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – The Illini looked so old in the NCAA Tournament.

Well, not exactly old, more like old fashioned. It was Big Ten Conference basketball played against the next generation.

Houston’s versatile athletes buzzed around the Illini like gnats, a blur of speed, strength, length, skill and numbers. They were deep. It seemed like every guy could move, jump and shoot.

With a 7-foot, 285-pound center serving as the man in the middle and a parachute on the back bumper, Illinois could only go so fast, and in the clash of the two styles, the Illini failed to keep up with a game styled after The League, where versatility and athleticism create issues for stronger but slower teams.

A coach who talked about scoring in the first 7 seconds each possession when he was hired, Illinois’ Brad Underwood has been working on adding more athleticism over the past two or three recruiting cycles.

MORE FROM JOHN SUPINIE: Historic changes creating chaos and uncertainty in college hoops | Illini ready to roll with youth movement following Cockburn's departure

: RJ Melendez #15 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after getting the win against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois
: RJ Melendez #15 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after getting the win against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 29, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}