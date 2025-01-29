Freshman big man Morez Johnson helps Illinois get its edge back

Illinois lands three-star defensive end Jacob Alexander from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East.
Illinois checks in at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 released on Monday.
Illinois road a dominant first half to an 83-74 win over Northwestern on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Illinois post game press conference following the 83-74 win over Northwestern on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema met with media on Sunday at State Farm Center prior to the home basketball game.
Illinois lands three-star defensive end Jacob Alexander from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East.
Illinois checks in at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 released on Monday.
Illinois road a dominant first half to an 83-74 win over Northwestern on Sunday at State Farm Center.