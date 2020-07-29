COMMIT: Illini land transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe
Illinois coach Lovie Smith continues to comb the transfer portal for talent, and he added another weapon on offense on Wednesday. USC transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe announced on his Twitter...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news