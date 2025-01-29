Advertisement
Published Jan 29, 2025
Watch: Brad Underwood media availability pre-Nebraska
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke to the media on Wednesday at the Ubben Basketball Complex. The Illini travel to Nebraska on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on FS1.