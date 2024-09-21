Advertisement
Film Room: What three-star wing Keaton Wagler brings to the court
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini commit Keaton Wagler.
• Doug Bucshon
Commit: Three-star wing Keaton Wagler to Illinois
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest has committed to Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Aaron Henry coaching with a heavy heart after the loss of his sister
The Illini family is helping defensive coordinator deal with the loss of his younger sister.
• John Supinie
Four-star tight end Mack Sutter was back at Illinois
Rivals100 tight end Mack Sutter was in the house to watch Illinois take on Central Michigan on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Film Room: Illini tight end commit Grant Smith
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini tight end commit Grant Smith.
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
• John Supinie
Recap: Luke Altmyer leads Illinois to road win over No. 22 Nebraska
