Yet the question longer term is how the Illini coaching staff plans to proceed in terms of developing the first-string quarterback. It might not just be a question of who has the most raw talent but rather who is the best fit in the spread operated by offensive coordinator Rod Smith. Assuredly, the sample size is still quite small for both Peters and especially Robinson, so the grades thus far would have to be incompletes on both players.

Robinson knew he would start against Michigan several days before the game when Peters failed the concussion test, Robinson said. With Lovie tight lipped about injuries, there’s no word yet on if Peters will be medically cleared when Illinois hosts No. 6 Wisconsin for homecoming Saturday.

“Brandon Peters is the starting quarterback,’’ Lovie said. “Our backup quarterback played well for parts of the last game. But if our starting quarterback is ready to go, he’ll go.’’

Even after the 42-25 loss when redshirt freshman Matt Robinson rallied the Illini from a 28-0 hole to within three points before losing momentum down the stretch, Lovie was quick to shoot down any unknown over the pecking order.

Quite honestly, neither Peters nor Robinson have overachieved to the point where there’s no question who will get all of the time, even if Lovie says Peters is the starter. With Isaiah Williams still getting a few snaps between injuries, the Illini are splitting the playing time. Perhaps that’s the plan the rest of the way.

Sooner or later, the Illini must find an answer for an offense struggling more than expected. With defenses loaded up to stop Illinois’ running game, more production has been asked from quarterback and receivers. Issues first began for Peters against UConn, then the Illini failed to score for eight consecutive series in the loss to Eastern Michigan.

Illinois failed to keep pace with Nebraska, then lost all momentum against Minnesota and Michigan.

In his first start, Robinson “did some good things, but like our team, didn’t do enough good things,’’ Lovie said.

Peters and Robinson have different skill sets. Peters’ arrival was a big deal for the Illini because he showed up with game experience from his time at Michigan. In his time with the Illini, Peters makes fewer mistakes than Robinson, and the former prep star was a passing phenom during his career in suburban Indy. Peters’ arm was seen as a chance to balance the offense.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s mobile style fits more of what Rod Smith wants to do as a coordinator with his spread offense. More outgoing than Peters, Robinson provided an emotional spark against the Wolverines in the second half, but his two fourth-quarter fumbles doomed any Illini comeback against Michigan.

“I thought he battled for his first start,’’ Rod Smith said. “I thought he got out and did some things. Typically, there are some things you wanted to get back. Some things he missed. There were a lot of plays he made as well that kept us in the ballgame. I was extremely pleased with the way he went out and battled. You can’t turn the ball over at the end like he did. Besides those last two drives, he had a pretty good day.’’

Robinson was 16 of 25 passing for 192 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked five times. His fumbles came after rallying the Illini to within 28-25.

“I’ve seen and know what he can do,’’ Rod Smith said. “Sometimes, it’s a matter of the kids believing moreso than what I believe. The more he goes out and has success and does what he did against a highly rated defense, it has to give him confidence.’’

That’s not to say Peters won’t return this week. He also battled concussion issues at Michigan. Peters’ strength is his arm, and he brings a better chance at balancing the offense. The Illini spoke about the juice Robinson’s personality brought to the huddle against Michigan, but Peters’ laid-back approach might tend to people underestimating him a bit.

True freshman Isaiah Williams couldn’t finish the game because of injury after getting early playing time against Michigan. He was also dinged up after the loss to Nebraska. Too much was expected from Williams because of preseason hype from fans and media who put him on a pedestal, Rod Smith said, and it’s unclear if Williams will be kept under the limit to allow for a redshirt this season.

“How well we’re playing the quarterback position and how much we need him in order to win will determine how much we play him and in more than four games or not,’’ Rod Smith said.

After the game against Wisconsin, the Illini play Purdue and Rutgers – two teams where winning is much more realistic. So, getting the quarterback play right is critical.

“Teams like the University of Illinois, we’re pumped for the second half of the season,’’ Lovie said. “It gives you an opportunity to regroup and play better.’’

With the Illini struggling so much on defense – ranked last in Big Ten play in rushing defense by allowing 325 yards rushing a game at 5.9 yards per attempt – it puts great stress on the Illinois offense, the side of the ball where expectations were incredibly high.

It’s just Big Ten defense know the drill. The Illini want to run it.

“You want more production out of it,’’ Rod Smith said. “It’s the way teams are playing you, too. There’s a reason for it. It’s not like we forgot how to run and block. Teams are trying to make you throw the ball a little more to beat them. Last year was a little bit different. We probably broke a few more tackles, made a few more splash plays that created long runs. We’ve lacked that long burst play that we had last year. Part of it is due to teams loading up to the play the run.’’

That means the Illini still need help from the quarterback, whether that’s Peters, Robinson or Williams.