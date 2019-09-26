CHAMPAIGN – Brit Miller still watches football as a Big Ten conference linebacker.

It’s in his blood. He knows scheme, effort and talent. For his eyes, it’s all easy to read, and as he steps back to chase a dozen wings with a cold one, he understood where the Illini need to improve to start winning these games against Big Ten rivals.

Until the Illini defense can slow down Big Ten runners, it will be tough to climb over the hump.

“I think it’s at scheme level at this point,’’ Miller said. “Execution. The guys think they’re doing the right things. When good defense is played, the holes aren’t as big as they are against us. I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. I would never say a player went out and gave a lackluster effort. Being a foot out of place against a Division I team, that’s a big deal.’’

Miller squirmed as he watched the Illini allow nearly 700 yards of total offense and 346 yards rushing in the loss to Nebraska. While he’s not trying to question the coaching style of coach Lovie Smith, he’s knows the rules in Big Ten football.