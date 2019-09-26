News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 11:34:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Former star linebackers break down the Illini defense

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN – Brit Miller still watches football as a Big Ten conference linebacker.

It’s in his blood. He knows scheme, effort and talent. For his eyes, it’s all easy to read, and as he steps back to chase a dozen wings with a cold one, he understood where the Illini need to improve to start winning these games against Big Ten rivals.

Until the Illini defense can slow down Big Ten runners, it will be tough to climb over the hump.

“I think it’s at scheme level at this point,’’ Miller said. “Execution. The guys think they’re doing the right things. When good defense is played, the holes aren’t as big as they are against us. I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. I would never say a player went out and gave a lackluster effort. Being a foot out of place against a Division I team, that’s a big deal.’’

Miller squirmed as he watched the Illini allow nearly 700 yards of total offense and 346 yards rushing in the loss to Nebraska. While he’s not trying to question the coaching style of coach Lovie Smith, he’s knows the rules in Big Ten football.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept.21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept.21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}