News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 23:09:51 -0500') }} football Edit

It's up to AD Josh Whitman to find the right answer for Illinois football

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MINNEAPOLIS – They’ve been saying it for the four years since Josh Whitman was hired, then in his first move even before stepping into the office he announced the hire of Lovie Smith as Illini foot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}