The Illinois Fighting Illini 2019 football season is just around the corner. Training camp opens in a month, and the Illini kick off the season on August 31, 2019 vs. Akron at Memorial Stadium. This is the fourth season with Lovie Smith at the helm, and the Illini are looking to make a move in the Big Ten West.

To get our season preview started, OrangeandBlueNews.com breaks down our top 25 Illini players for the 2019 season. Next up, we take a look at No.'1 16-20, which includes defensive tackle Jamal Milan and a true freshman athlete.

Included with each returning player is their score from Pro Football Focus. PFF analyzes every player and every play of every game to deliver player grades, stats, and rankings for the NFL and NCAAFB.

MORE: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 2-5 | No. 1

