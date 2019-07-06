News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 22:20:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois Fighting Illini football: Top 25 for 2019 (16-20)

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The Illinois Fighting Illini 2019 football season is just around the corner. Training camp opens in a month, and the Illini kick off the season on August 31, 2019 vs. Akron at Memorial Stadium. This is the fourth season with Lovie Smith at the helm, and the Illini are looking to make a move in the Big Ten West.

To get our season preview started, OrangeandBlueNews.com breaks down our top 25 Illini players for the 2019 season. Next up, we take a look at No.'1 16-20, which includes defensive tackle Jamal Milan and a true freshman athlete.

Included with each returning player is their score from Pro Football Focus. PFF analyzes every player and every play of every game to deliver player grades, stats, and rankings for the NFL and NCAAFB.

MORE: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 2-5 | No. 1

Huejdq8o4emci8tqjlk3
Not yet a premium subscriber? Click on the 30-day free trial banner and sign up today.
Onkiaqtec5ym3kw8dnsy
Defensive tackle Jamal MIlan checks in at No. 18 on our list of top 25 Illini for 2019. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}