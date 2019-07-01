News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 14:45:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois Fighting Illini football: Top 25 for 2019 (21-25)

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The Illinois Fighting Illini 2019 football season is just around the corner. Training camp opens in a month, and the Illini kick off the season on August 31, 2019 vs. Akron at Memorial Stadium. Thi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}