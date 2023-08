ROSTER | SCHEDULE | 2022 STATS | DEPTH CHART | BUY TICKETS The Fighting Illini open training camp on Thursday, August 3 as Bret Bielema begins his third season as head coach. All of our training camp content will land on this page, including video interviews, position previews, and more.

Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema. (UI Football)

Standout defensive linemen Newton and Randolph pack unique skill sets Everyone has heard about the law firm of Newton and Randolph.They are the season why the Illini are ranked as the No. 4 defensive line in college football by PFF, ranking behind bluebloods Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

Media Days: Bielema looks for sustained success in year three at Illinois In his third season at Illinois, the challenges only get bigger for Illini football coach Bret Bielema, who not only faces a turnover in key personnel from a year ago but also the history of Illinois’ inability to sustain success.

