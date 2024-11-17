Illinois back in the AP rankings at No. 24

Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) is back in the AP Top 25 following a 38-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday, checking in at No. 24. The Illini are ranked for the eighth time this season, the most appearances in the AP Poll since 2001, when the Illini appeared in 10 polls.

Illinois is one of five Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25. The conference holds down four of the five top spots in the poll in #1 Oregon, #2 Ohio State, #4 Penn State, and #5 Indiana.

Bret Bielema has had the Illini ranked in 13 AP polls during his first four seasons in Champaign. Only John Mackovic (39 weeks, 1988-91) and Mike White (14 weeks, 1980-83) had the Illini ranked more during their first four seasons as Illinois head coaches.

Illinois is coming off a 22-point home win over the Spartans to close the Memorial Stadium schedule with a 6-1 record. The Illinois defense had five sacks, RB Josh McCray scored three touchdowns, and WR Pat Bryant had 135 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Illinois to the dominant 38-16 win.

Illinois will close the regular season with back-to-back Big Ten road games, a stretch that begins Saturday, Nov. 23 at Rutgers. The Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET on Peacock.