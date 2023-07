Not yet a premium member? Sign up today and start getting the inside scoop on Fighting Illini basketball and football, including in-depth recruiting news. Click on the banner below to get started.

Illinois opens training camp next month. Orange and Blue News is counting down our top 25 most important Illini for 2023. Next up are No's 1-5.

The list is topped by All-American defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, who is back for another season after flirting with the NFL Draft.