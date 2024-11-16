Advertisement
Published Nov 16, 2024
Watch: Illinois players post game vs. Michigan State
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois players post game following the 38-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

QB LUKE ALTMYER


LB KENENNA ODELUGA

WR PAT BRYANT

OLB SETH COLEMAN

NT TERAH EDWARDS

