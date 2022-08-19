ILLINI '22: What we learned as Illinois breaks training camp

Illinois finishes up training camp with a simulated game on Friday at Memorial Stadium. They then transition to game prep, with the season opener against Wyoming set for Saturday, August 27. Orange and Blue News breaks down our top lessons learned as the Illini break camp, including who will be the staring quarterback, and what to expect of the new offensive under coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Tommy DeVito is the starting quarterback. Was there every any doubt? The coaching staff sold us on a legitimate battle for the starting quarterback job, but it was clear from the outset that they didn't bring Tommy DeVito in to hold a clipboard. He has taken the vast majority of first team snaps from the outset and DeVito will be the starter against Wyoming. If he can duplicate the solid season he had at Syracuse in 2019, DeVito will give the Illinois offense a lift. He has the added dimension of being able to make some plays with his feet, and complete passes on the move.

***** Barry Lunney Jr. is an upgrade. We're admittedly jumping the gun in declaring Lunney an improvement from Tony Peterson as the offensive coordinator. The proof will be in the production on the field. Still, the vibes from training camp are good, and there's enough talent to put more points on the board. That's a must. The Illini's 18.8 points game last year against Power 5 opponents was anemic, and it's why Peterson is now coaching at ISU. As always, the play-calling will be highly scrutinized. Lunney seems up to the task.

***** Depth is a concern. The starters on both sides of the football are solid. In fact, they're good enough to put together a winning season and go bowling. No team stays 100 percent healthy for an entire season, though, and once you get down to the 2's and 3's, the playing experience takes a sharp drop. 34 scholarship player from last year's roster are no longer with the program. Multiple positions groups won't be able to absorb more than one serious injury without having to turn to true freshmen.

This is still a running team. With all the talk of tempo and upgrading the passing game, the Illinois offense will still be predicated on establishing the run. That has been Bret Bielema's MO at every stop in his head coaching career, and it's not changing now. Lunney has said flat out that they're doing things at Illinois a bit different than he did at UTSA. The QB will be under center at times, and the quarterback isn't likely to air it out 40+ times per game.

Isaiah Williams will have the ball in his hands. It took two years longer than it should have, but dynamic slot receiver Isaiah Williams will be a focal point of the Illinois offense, whether it's catching quick hitters, running jet sweeps, or returning punts. A lot of coaches talk about putting the ball in the hands of playmakers, but Lunney backs it up. His stars got the ball at UTSA. Williams will get a bunch of touches in space.



***** Tight ends will play a prominent role. Illinois won't be Iowa where they target tight ends as much as they do wide receivers, but the tight end duo of Tip Reiman and Luke Ford will figure prominently in the offense. It just might not be the role that's expected. Lunney's passing attack includes flooding zones, running clearing routes, spreading out the defense horizontally, and other spread concepts. Lunney will make linebackers and nickels do their jobs in coverage with a crossing series scheme, and you will see Reiman and Ford lining up inline, flexed out, and at H-back.

***** JUCO transfers bolster offensive line. If not for JUCO transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler, the Illinois offensive line would be facing an uphill battle. Without the JUCO duo, there are just five non-freshman offensive linemen on the Illinois roster. Bringing tackle Alex Palczewski back for his 6th year of eligibility was huge as well. Without those offseason moves, the O-line could have been a disaster. The good news is that they are here, and they look like quality starters at guard. Adams was one of the most impressive players in camp on offense. Crisler completely changed his body and locked down a starting role.

***** Nose tackle Calvin Avery is an X-Factor. A wide-body nose tackle who can occupy the A-gaps is a game changer for a 3-4 defense, and it sounds like Calvin Avery could finally be that guy. He's in the best shape of his playing career, and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison says his stamina is greatly improved. In the past, Avery has showed flashes of his ability as a former Rivals250 recruit, but keeping him fresh was a challenge. If he can be the wrecking ball that he was in high school and disrupt things in the middle, that makes it exponentially easier for the inside linebackers to stuff the run.

***** Two freshmen will get snaps on defense. Safety Matthew Bailey and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, both true freshmen, are the real deal. They should both be in the two-deep this season and will get meaningful snaps. Bailey is rangy, instinctive, and physical. Jacas is the most physically impressive freshman defender at Illinois since Bobby Roundtree in 2017. Neither Bailey nor Jacas was highly recruited, which is a good sign that Bielema and his crew have a keen eye for talent. It will take a little time to adapt to the speed of the college game, but both are ready to play from a physical standpoint.