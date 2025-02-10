Illinois hosting Italian center Luigi Suigo for an official visit

Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on new Illini commit Cam Thomas, four-star linebacker.
Illinois picked a big commitment on Thursday with a pledge from four-star linebacker Cam Thomas.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood post game press conference vs. Rutgers.
Star freshman point guard Dylan Harper returned from injury to lead Rutgers to an 82-73 win over Illinois.
Orange and Blue News ranks the incoming Illinois transfers, including former West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on new Illini commit Cam Thomas, four-star linebacker.
Illinois picked a big commitment on Thursday with a pledge from four-star linebacker Cam Thomas.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood post game press conference vs. Rutgers.