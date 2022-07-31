ILLINI '22: Quarterback preview
With training camp underway in Champaign, Orange and Blue News kicks off our series of position previews with a look at the Illini quarterbacks.
According to head coach Bret Bielema, a pair of former transfers - Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski - will battle it out for the staring QB job. Bielema said he will likely wait until game week to name a starter for the season-opener against Wyoming.
Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season at Illinois as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Prior to the opening of camp on Saturday, redshirt freshman quarterback Samari Collier announced that he was entering the Transfer Portal.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a free trail through the month of August. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code KICKOFF2022.
POSITION PREVIEWS: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Tight end | Defensive line | Outside linebacker | Linebacker | Defensive back | Special teams
TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2022: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4| 5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25
MORE: Training camp central | Keys to the season | Projected offensive depth chart | Ranking the position groups
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news