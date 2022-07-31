ILLINI '22: Quarterback preview

With training camp underway in Champaign, Orange and Blue News kicks off our series of position previews with a look at the Illini quarterbacks.

According to head coach Bret Bielema, a pair of former transfers - Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski - will battle it out for the staring QB job. Bielema said he will likely wait until game week to name a starter for the season-opener against Wyoming.

Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season at Illinois as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Prior to the opening of camp on Saturday, redshirt freshman quarterback Samari Collier announced that he was entering the Transfer Portal.