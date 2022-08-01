 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINI '22: Defensive secondary preview
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-01 21:02:27 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINI '22: Defensive secondary preview

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

With training camp underway in Champaign, Orange and Blue News continue our position preview series with a look at the defensive backs.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a free trail through the month of August. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code KICKOFF2022.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

POSITION PREVIEWS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Tight end | Defensive line | Outside linebacker | Linebacker | Defensive back | Special teams

TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2022: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4| 5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25

MORE: Training camp central | Keys to the season | Projected defensive depth chart | Ranking the position groups

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}