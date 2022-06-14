 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINI '22: Training Camp Central
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-14 11:21:38 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINI '22: Training Camp Central

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
ILLINOIS ROSTER | 2022 SCHEDULE | PROJECTED DEPTH CHART | 2021 STATS | BUY TICKETS

The Fighting Illini open training camp on ___, as Bret Bielema begins his second season as head coach.

All of our training camp content will land on this page, including video interviews, position previews, and more.

POSITION PREVIEWS: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Tight end | Defensive line | Outside linebacker | Linebacker | Defensive back | Special teams

TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2022: 1-5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25

Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema.
FEATURES   

Ranking the freshman class

Five candidates to take a sophomore leap

PHOTO GALLERIES

NEWS AND NOTES

VIDEO

{{ article.author_name }}