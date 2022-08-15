ILLINI '22: Defensive line preview
With training camp well underway in Champaign, Orange and Blue News continue our position preview series with a look at the defensive line.
*****
POSITION PREVIEWS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Tight end | Defensive line | Outside linebacker | Linebacker | Defensive back | Special teams
TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2022: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4| 5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25
MORE: Projected defensive depth chart | Ranking the position groups
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news