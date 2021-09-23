FRIDAY FORECAST: Illinois @ Purdue
ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | GAME NOTES
Illinois makes the short trip east to West Lafayette on Saturday to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN
Orange and Blue News breaks down players to watch and makes our prediction.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news