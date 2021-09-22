PURDUE GAME NOTES | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS

Illinois travels to West Lafayette on Saturday to take on Big Ten division rival Purdue. It's the first conference game of the season for the home Boilermakers.

Purdue (2-1) is coming off of a week 3 loss at Notre Dame. They're led by junior quarterback Jake Plummer, who ranks fifth in the Big Ten in passing efficiency and is completing 72.2 percent of his passes on the season.

The Boilermakers enter the game ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten in total defense. Defensive end George Karlaftis landed on several pre-season All-American teams.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Tom Dienhart from GoldandBlack.com to get the inside scoop on Purdue ahead of Saturday's game. Follow Tom Dienhart on Twitter @TomDienhart1. Follow GoldandBlack.com @GoldandBlackcom.