Illinois vs. Purdue: Keys to the game
Illinois is on the road to Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on on BTN.
The Illini looking to get back on track after drooping its last three games, including a heartbreaking loss to Maryland last week.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our keys to the game as the Illini try to get back on track against the Boilermakers.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news