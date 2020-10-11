 OrangeandBlueNews - Former Rivals250 prospects will play pivotal role for Illini football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 18:29:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Former Rivals250 prospects will play pivotal role for Illini football

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

It hasn't always been conventional, but Lovie Smith will put several former highly-ranked recruits on the field this season for the Fighting Illini.

Whether by high school signings or through transfer portal, Illinois has eleven former members of the Rivals 250 on the roster.

Orange and Blue News breaks down their recruitments and what they will bring to the field his year.

Tight end Luke Ford at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Tight end Luke Ford at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

MORE: Top 25 Illini for 2020 | It's go-time for TE Luke Ford | DT Roderick Perry a perfect fit | QB Brandon Peters has lofty goals | Illinois position previews

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}