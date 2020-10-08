CHAMPAIGN – He bursts into the interview session with a pair shades and a Hawaiian shirt. Typically, a kid from Carterville in deep southern Illinois is more into camo than flowery, polyester shirts, but nothing about Illinois junior tight end Luke Ford is screams average guy.

“I was going for the Tony Stark vibe,’’ said Ford, referring to the billionaire industrialist and founding member of the Avengers. “I watched Iron Man I yesterday.’’

Catching himself on the Zoom screen, Ford was obviously impressed with himself. For us older folks, he looked like more Jim McMahon does Platteville.

“Gotta keep the shades on,’’ Ford said “Looks good.’’