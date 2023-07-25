Not yet a premium member? Sign up today and start getting the inside scoop on Fighting Illini basketball and football, including in-depth recruiting news. Click on the banner below to get started.

This is our landing page for all content from 2023 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.

The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, defensive linemen Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

Illinois will participate on Wednesday. Bielema takes the main podium at 10 a.m. CT. Players will speak to the media during an individual podium session at 3 pm. CT.

*****