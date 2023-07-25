Big Ten Media Days Central
This is our landing page for all content from 2023 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.
The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, defensive linemen Jer'Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
Illinois will participate on Wednesday. Bielema takes the main podium at 10 a.m. CT. Players will speak to the media during an individual podium session at 3 pm. CT.
BIG TEN: Big Ten Media Days Central | WATCH LIVE on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App | Media Schedule
ILLINOIS: 2023 schedule | Roster | Projected depth chart
MORE: Iowa cornerback edges Illinois lineman for preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year | Michigan clear favorite over Ohio State in 13th annual cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll
FEATURES
Top five Illinois storylines at Big Ten Media Days
Orange and Blue News breaks down our top five Illinois storylines for Big Ten Media Days.
Illinois football preview series: Game-by-game predictions
As we continue to preview the Illini season, Orange and Blue News takes a crack at game-by-game predictions.
Illini football preview series: Top 10 newcomers to watch
Orange and Blue News takes a look at our top ten newcomers to watch, including the expected starter at quarterback, two freshman wide receivers, and other potential starters and contributors.
Big Ten scheduling model raises the bar for Illinois, Bielema
By adopting Flex Protect Plus schedule model beginning in 2024, the league protected a limited number of rivalries while rotating opponents by eliminating the divisions.
Illinois opens training camp next month. Orange and Blue News is counting down our top 25 most important Illini for 2023. Next up are No's 1-5.
The list is topped by All-American defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, who is back for another season after flirting with the NFL Draft.
Two burning questions about Illinois football in 2023
In the latest edition of the 3-2-1, Orange and Blue News breaks down what we know about Illinois in 2022, two open questions, and one bold prediction.
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: 2023 preseason
Each week of the upcoming college football season, Orange and Blue News will release our Big Ten Power Rankings.
We kick things off with our preseason rankings and an in-depth look at each team in the league
PRESS CONFERENCES
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 (ALL TIMES ET)
10:30 – 11 a.m.Tony Petitti, Big Ten Commissioner | Transcript | Video
11:00 – 11:15 a.m.Bret Bielema, Illinois | Transcript | Video
11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Greg Schiano, Rutgers | Transcript | Video
11:30 – 11:45 a.m. Mel Tucker, Michigan State | Transcript | Video
11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. David Braun, Northwestern | Transcript | Video
12:00 – 12:15 p.m. James Franklin, Penn State | Transcript | Video
12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | Transcript | Video
12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Ryan Day, Ohio State | Transcript | Video
THURSDAY, JULY 27 (ALL TIMES ET)
11:00 – 11:15 a.m. Tom Allen, Indiana | Transcript | Video
11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Michael Locksley, Maryland | Transcript | Video
11:30 – 11:45 a.m. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota |Transcript | Video
11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Ryan Walters, Purdue | Transcript | Video
12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Matt Rhule, Nebraska | Transcript | Video
12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin | Transcript | Video
12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan | Transcript | Video
VIDEO
SOCIAL MEDIA
2023 OPPONENTS
BIG TEN 2023 MEDIA POLL
Big Ten East
1-Michigan (27 first-place votes) 248
2-Ohio State (8) 226
3-Penn State (2) 192
4-Maryland 143
5-Michigan State 105
6-Rutgers 74
7-Indiana 48
Big Ten West
1-Wisconsin (20 first-place votes) 233
2-Iowa (16) 232
3-Minnesota (1) 176
4-Illinois 152
5-Nebraska 116
6-Purdue 89
7-Northwestern 38
