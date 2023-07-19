As we continue to preview the Illini season, Orange and Blue News takes a crack at game-by-game predictions.

The college football world loves its preseason prognostications. There aren't many newsworthy nuggets in college sports during the dog days of summer with the excitement of March Madness fading fast.

As the preseason football mags hit newsstands and the hype ramps up, everyone with a keyboard and a Twitter handle offers up their predictions. Things really kick into high gear next week with Big Ten Media Days set for Wednesday and Thursday in Indianapolis.