Yahoo! Sports: Two Illini projected for first round of NBA Draft

Yahoo! Sports NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor released his latest mock draft this week, and two Illini are projected for the first round.

Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both declared for the draft and are set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine May 11-18 in Chicago.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be on June 25, and the second round on June 26, both at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

June 15 is the deadline to for early entries to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their college eligibility.