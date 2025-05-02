Advertisement
Published May 2, 2025
Yahoo! Sports: Two Illini projected for first round of NBA Draft
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Yahoo! Sports NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor released his latest mock draft this week, and two Illini are projected for the first round.

Illinois freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley both declared for the draft and are set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine May 11-18 in Chicago.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be on June 25, and the second round on June 26, both at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

June 15 is the deadline to for early entries to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their college eligibility.

Advertisement

LINKS: Mock draft | Kasparas Jakucionis scouting report | Will Riley scouting report

MORE: Illini freshmen Jakucionis and Riley declare for NBA Draft

YAHOO SPORTS PROJECTIONS

KASPARAS JAKUCIONIS - ROUND 1, PICK 13

Jakucionis is a slick shot-creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability, carving up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers, and jaw-dropping passes. But as a freshman he’d follow up those highlights with turnover brain-farts that derail the hype train - Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WILL RILEY - ROUND 1, PICK 17

Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he’s so lean physically and lacks fundamentals - Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo! Sports

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings