Win over Kansas raised the bar on Illini football season
CHAMPAIGN – Winning the first two games is a little bit of a big deal for Illini football. Just ask coach Bret Bielema, who apparently is also part historian. He’s been fighting history and the wei...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news